E3 is coming back in 2023

Although there are some major gaming showcases happening this week, E3 is missing. It used to be the most important gaming trade show. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, E3 has had a rocky few years and it isn’t happening in 2022. However, the group behind the expo, the Entertainment Software Association, plans to bring E3 back in 2023 with in-person and digital components. That should please fans.

“As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great,” Stan Pierre-Louis, CEO and president of the ESA, told The Washington Post.

We don’t know the dates for next year’s show, but the event normally takes place in early June. The 2020 edition was scheduled for just a few months after the onset of the pandemic but it and this year’s show were ultimately canceled.

Sony decided not to take part in the 2019 edition. The company instead used Nintendo’s approach of holding digital showcases under its State of Play banner. Other publishers have shied away from E3 too. That gives them the chance to take up a bigger share of the gaming news cycle in truth. However, Microsoft looks to still be on board for E3. It was part of last year’s virtual E3 and is hosting a showcase around the time this year’s edition would have taken place. It will be interesting to have E3 back.

