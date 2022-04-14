Dungeons and Dragons owner Hasbro buys D&D Beyond

Wizards of the Coast owner Hasbro is buying D&D Beyond, which is one of the most popular digital toolsets for playing Dungeons and Dragons. In a press release, the publisher said that it had agreed to pay $146.3 million to acquire the platform from its current owner Fandom. In a post over on the toolset’s official forums, the D&D Beyond team said that the purchase would not change how players use the toolset to run their campaigns. “Wizards of the Coast has no plans to stop supporting D&D Beyond. Ever,” the team said. That is good news for players.

The toolset came out of a partnership that Wizards of the Coast announced in 2017 with Curse, a gaming company that was at the time best known for its World of Warcraft addon manager. In 2018, Curse, following its 2016 acquisition by Twitch, sold D&D Beyond to Fandom.

It is no surprise. The acquisition makes a lot of sense for Hasbro. The company notes the royalties Fandom paid to operate D&D Beyond represented “a significant contribution” to the revenue it was making from Dungeons and Dragons. Plus, the deal puts Hasbro where many of its fans are already heading. In 2021, more than 80 percent of D&D fans played the game virtually after all.

