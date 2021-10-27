Dune: Part Two arrives on October 20th, 2023

The news is confirmed. A follow-up to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been green-lit. Legendary Pictures has confirmed plans to release Dune: Part Two, saying it was “excited to the continue the journey.” The studio expects the movie to premiere on October 20th, 2023. Part Two will tell the second half of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel.

Villeneuve obviously wanted to finish telling the story, and luckily for him, the movie fared better than expected. Deadline said that Dune tallied up $41 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. That’s not as strong as movies like Shang-Chi ($71.4 million) for instance and it is also a far cry from pre-pandemic openings, but it’s the best opening for a Warner Bros. movie with simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max releases so far this year.

We don’t know yet how much the HBO Max launch helped Dune’s theatrical premiere. At any rate, Villeneuve won’t have to worry about a simultaneous streaming release for Part Two f Dune. Warner Bros. is returning to theater-first openings starting in 2022. So it will be back to the old ways of braving the crowds and buying tickets if you want to watch the follow-up as soon as possible.

