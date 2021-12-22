DuckDuckGo unveils first look at desktop web browser

DuckDuckGo has unveiled an early look at its upcoming desktop app. In a blog post, CEO Gabriel Weinberg said DuckDuckGo will bring the privacy protections the company is known for to this app. We can also expect the speed and simplicity of the mobile app which is always nice.

“Robust privacy protection” will be enabled by default for search, browsing, email, and more. Weinberg also said that the app isn’t a “privacy browser” really, but “an everyday browsing app that respects your privacy.”

We can expect a streamlined interface and the Fire Button (which closes all tabs and wipes browsing data in just one tap), plus the DuckDuckGo desktop is cleaner and is said to be even more private than Chrome, according to Weinberg. He also says that it’s “significantly faster” than Google’s browser, based on their early tests. We can also hope that it’s less of a memory hog than Chrome as well. We don’t know when DuckDuckGo plans to release the desktop app though.

Weinberg also let us know that over the last year, DuckDuckGo has bolstered its search and tracker blocking features and that the mobile app is now the most downloaded Android browser in key markets. Those who want better privacy are sure to like these features.

Source Engadget

