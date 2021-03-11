DUEX Plus dual screen laptop monitor

The develop and team at mobile pixels has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch its new portable laptop monitors in the form of the DUEX Plus and DUEX Lite providing a secondary screen to improve your productivity measuring 13.3 or 12.5 inches respectively. The energy-efficient laptop monitors feature a magnetic dual sliding system which allows you to store the dual screen behind your existing laptop display.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $189 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates). If the DUEX Plus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the DUEX Plus laptop monitor project watch the promotional video below.

“DUEX Plus offers a slightly larger display screen at 13.3” and is ideal for professionals and those who wish to multi-task with ease. Whether you’re presenting, gaming, teaching, or multitasking, DUEX Plus is a clean, simple to use, plug-and-play solution. You can slide DUEX Plus to either side of your laptop screen. The display has 1080p resolution, which means everything you see is crisp and clear.”

“DUEX Lite features everything you love about the original DUEX but with a faster, sharper display and more color options. Whether you’re looking for a secondary screen for everyday personal use or for completing school work on the go, DUEX Lite is a lightweight, slim, portable solution. DUEX Lite also features the same screen size as its predecessor at 12.5” and uses slimmer magnets to adhere to the back of your laptop.”

“After raising more than $3 million from the success of two crowdfunding campaigns, DUEX (previously DUO) and TRIO, our team feels confident that we can create solutions to help with remote working, boosted productivity and efficient multi-tasking.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the laptop monitor, jump over to the official DUEX Plus crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals