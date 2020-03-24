Dreams player forced to remove fan-made Mario assets

Sony’s Dreams arrived earlier this year, which is basically a LittleBigPlanet type game where players can build almost any kind of world they can imagine, but of course, it should not infringe on copyright. According to Dreams content creator @Piece_of_Craft, “a big video game company” has come after him for his use of Nintendo’s Super Mario character on the platform. Hmmm. I wonder who that could be.

In a tweet, @Piece_of_Craft said that Nintendo had objected to his use of Mario in his Dreams project, and had asked Sony to pull his work offline. So his Mario projects, used by many user-generated Super Mario levels, are now on hold. Naturally, Nintendo is fiercely protective of its intellectual property, but it is interesting that the company chose to pursue action via Sony, rather than approaching @Piece_of_Craft directly.

Dreams does give players the opportunity to sell their work beyond the PS4, which opens up a whole new complicated avenue for potential copyright infringement, so Sony is clearly setting a firm precedent, going forward. Be careful what you create and make sure that it doesn’t infringe on the copyright of another when creating in Dreams.

The creator says he has a back up plan though.

Source Engadget

