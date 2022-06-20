Dragon’s Dogma 2 Has Finally Been Announced

As part of Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 10th-anniversary celebrations, a sequel has finally been announced. It is about damn time. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially in the works and is set to arrive in 2023.

The announcement came as part of a video presentation commemorating the decade that’s passed since Dragon’s Dogma first hit PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Hideaki Itsuno, the game’s director, and key dev team members, Daigo Ikeno and Kenichi Suzuki, announced the game.

Before the big announcement, Itsuno introduced a fascinating look back at the development of Dragon’s Dogma and his inspirations in fighting games like Street Fighter and merging that kind of flexible combat system with an expansive RPG gameplay. He also talks about the creation of the pawn system and wanting to make a single-player RPG that felt like playing with your friends online. It is an interesting mini-documentary for sure.

We don’t have a date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, or any footage of the game at the moment, but having it in development is a huge step forward for the series after so much time. Capcom has confirmed that the game is being built using the company’s RE Engine, which powers popular games like Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, and the upcoming Street Fighter 6. I can’t wait!

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals