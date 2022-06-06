Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Is BioWare’s New RPG

It is not Dragon Age 4. Developer BioWare has revealed a new name for the upcoming RPG that will be known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. A blog post announcing the title also goes into a possible meaning behind the name. It’s a reference to Solas, AKA The Dread Wolf, who shares a moniker with the game, although with a slight difference in spelling.

No longer an ally to players, this Solas is being cast as the bad guy in Dreadwolf. The post describes him as maybe being “an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.”

That sounds very intriguing. There will be more information coming about the game before the end of the year. Aside from that tease for upcoming details, there isn’t much more at this time about the next chapter in the Dragon Age saga. So until then, we at least know the official title and the logo above. My interest is piqued.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

