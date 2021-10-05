Dota 2’s International 2021 In-Person Event Is Cancelled

If you don’t know, every year, Valve holds a Dota 2 tournament called The International which brings together some of the best Dota 2 teams from around the globe to compete for a massive prize pool. The tournament has been gaining a lot of attention around the world, and every year people from everywhere make the journey to attend the tournament in person.

Sadly for 2021’s tournament, the event has been canceled. The International 2021 was supposed to be held in Romania, but due to the rising number of covid cases in the country, Valve has decided to stop the event.

Valve says, “We have been carefully evaluating the continued rise of Covid rates in Romania, as well as the resulting introduction of new local restrictions in Bucharest. To ensure the safety of all players, talent, and production staff participating in the event, we have decided to refund all ticket sales for The International 2021.”

However, the cancellation is only for the in-person event. The tournament is expected to continue to be held on October 7th, so you can still watch the event from the live streams that will be available. The prize pool is a little over $40 million right now.

Source Ubergizmo

