Dota 2 Update Makes The Game Easier For Beginners

Competitive games like Dota 2 can be hard for new players to get into. Especially when they play with other players who might not be so understanding or forgiving to newbies. This could ruin the experience for beginners who might stop playing the game, or based on past experiences might not even attempt the game at all.

Well, Valve is hoping to help with this by introducing an update to Dota 2 that will make the game a bit more beginner-friendly. They aren’t nerfing the game or the characters, but they are making changes to the UI, introducing quests and rewards, all designed to streamline the experience by opening up little bits of the game to beginners at a time, instead of overwhelming them with information that can feel daunting.

There’s also a new player mode that uses a smaller hero pool, so it won’t intimidate players with too many choices, and will remove penalties for leaving during a game. New players queuing for games by themselves will be matched against similar players.

Valve will also be cracking down on smurfing, which is where veterans create lower-level accounts just to destroy new players. Players who are caught doing this can now be banned from the game.

Source Ubergizmo

