Dota 2 Gets Updated With Support For Game Controllers

You have to admit, Valve has some interesting ideas for the future of PC gaming. Instead of just being able to play in front of your computer or laptop, you might be able to play PC games on a handheld console now. The company has already tested this out with Steam Link, an app that lets you stream Steam games from your PC to your phone. Gamers seem to like it.

Of course, they are also working on the Steam Deck, a dedicated handheld console that lets you play your Steam games on the go. So it is no surprise that the company is now preparing for some of its games to support gaming controller input. In fact, a recent update to Dota 2 has revealed just that support.

Valve says, “As the realities of the Continuum meld in mysterious ways, today’s update also introduces a world in which Dota can optionally be played using a controller instead of the standard mouse+keyboard setup, giving players a new way to interface with their favorite fight. From choosing your hero to smashing an Ancient, you can battle your way to victory in Dota by plugging in any PC controller that allows Steam Input (including PS/XBOX/Switch Pro Controllers and more) and steering your hero into the fray.”

Valve admits that this is an experimental feature so you may encounter some bugs, but if you prefer using a game controller this is a good way to go.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals