DoorDash will deliver COVID-19 testing kits

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, DoorDash has expanded its delivery options to include essentials and items from convenience stores so you don’t have to go out. Now you can add COVID-19 testing kits to the list to be safe. DoorDash just announced its partnering with two digital health companies to let you order COVID-19 tests directly from the app. The company will deliver kits from EverlyWell and Vault Health to customers in 12 markets across the United States.

The list includes Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. This will be expanded in the future. You can also order a testing kit from Vault Health’s website in 20 locations, like Las Vegas and Houston, and it will be delivered the same-day by DoorDash.

The Everlywell kit will cost you $109. You do it yourself using a nasal swab. While the $119 kit from Vault Health includes a saliva test you do with supervision from someone from the company giving guidance over Zoom. Both tests are PCR and were approved for at-home use by the FDA. You will get results within 24 to 48 hours.

DoorDash says that an average delivery will take less than an hour. This is now another service you can get from the company, which is convenient.

Source Engadget

