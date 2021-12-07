DoorDash testing 15-minute grocery deliveries in New York City

DoorDash is piloting an ultra-fast grocery delivery service in Manhattan. The goal is to deliver items to customers in less than 15 minutes. The service will at first be available at a new DashMart outlet in Chelsea, and DoorDash plans to expand these deliveries to more locations and partners over the coming months if all goes well.

The company opened its first DashMarts last year to give shoppers a central location to find fresh and frozen groceries, household items, and goods from local merchants. DashMart is said to offer more than 2,000 items. The Chelsea location is to be open between the hours of 7AM and 2AM for orders within a small radius, and excess produce will be donated to a local food bank so there will be little waste.

DoorDash says that the ultra-fast service will need a different operating model than its usual approach of using gig workers to fulfill orders. To solve this, a team of full-time employees will take care of those deliveries. The company says the workers will be on regular schedules, with pay starting at $15/hour plus tips and they will receive benefits.

DoorDash is competing against other companies that offer ultra-fast deliveries in the city as well, like Gorillas, Buyk, Gopuff and Jokr. It will be interesting to see how this goes.

Source Engadget

