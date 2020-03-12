Doom Eternal won’t be true 4K on Stadia



Back when Google unveiled Stadia, id Software proudly proclaimed that Doom Eternal would be a marquee title that ran in “true 4K” on the game streaming service. But a year later, this is no longer true. Now a launch data sheet for Doom Eternal has revealed that the first-person shooter will run at 1800p upscaled to 4K. That’s a much higher-resolution than 1080p and will include perks like 60 frames per second and HDR, but you won’t get better performance than an Xbox One X player.

This limitation illustrates the trouble developers have had hitting 4K on Google’s service. There’s Red Dead Redemption 2, which won’t natively render higher than 1440p for instance. We don’t know what the problem is exactly, but it shouldn’t be the graphics hardware when Stadia’s GPU performance is supposed to be about 78 percent stronger than that of the Xbox One X.

The main problem is that Stadia Pro members are paying for 4K support. If 4k support isn’t important to you, these resolution shortcomings will be non-issues if you’re content to stick with the 1080p of the eventual free tier, but they make Pro a harder sell even if you have the screens to handle the resolution.

