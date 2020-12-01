Doom Eternal arrives on the Nintendo Switch on December 8th

We weren’t really expecting 2016’s popular first-person shooter Doom to show up on the Nintendo Switch, but turns out id Software and Panic Button made a great choice. And it all worked out very well, which was no mean feat since Doom was designed with the PS4 and Xbox One in mind. Well, now fans have more good news. Fans of the game and the Switch who have been waiting to give Doom Eternal a shot will now have a chance. Nintendo has just announced that the Doom sequel would hit the switch on December 8th, which is just over a week from now.

id Software said last year that Doom Eternal would come to the Switch after it hit the PS4, Xbox One and PC, but we did not know when. So this is a surprise for anyone looking for a new Switch title this winter. With how successful the port of 2016’s Doom was, this is probably worth checking out if you enjoyed the previous game.

It might not look quite as good as the Xbox One or PS4 versions, but the core experience should be there, and that’s a good thing for serious fans of this game.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals