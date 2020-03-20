Dolphins And Swans Returning To Venice’s Canals After Coronavirus Lockdown

Italy is in lockdown where residents are told to stay at home. This is due to the coronavirus outbreak which hit the country hard and now social distancing seems to be the only way to keep the outbreak under control without putting too much strain on an healthcare system.

While the virus has been wreaking havoc on humanity, one interesting side effect is that mother nature appears to be flourishing. Due to Italy being on lockdown, the canals of Venice, which would have otherwise been populated with locals and tourists on gondolas, are now empty. As a result, the waters are looking clearer and swans and even dolphins are starting to appear in the city’s waters. It just goes to show you that mankind has a huge effect on the environment and once man leaves, nature will flourish once again.

This is not a big surprise. Other parts of the world are also seeing improvements to the environment in general. In China, where the virus is said to have originated from, due to the lockdown in Wuhan, satellite images show how the air pollution levels have dropped drastically during this period of time. Maybe we should all take a break for a week now and then virus or no virus.

Source Ubergizmo

