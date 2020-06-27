GoGoLeash all-in-one dog collar, leash, bowl, waste bag dispenser and more from $49

A multi-functional dog leash and collar system has been created by GoGoLeash, offering an easy way to carry poop bags, water bowl, water and more. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the new all-in-one dog leash and collar, now available to back fire Kickstarter with early bird pledges from just $49 or roughly £40, offering a considerable saving of the $110 retail price.

“The leash handle has a water bowl and water tank that holds 150 ml of water so your pup can quench their thirst anywhere. You can easily remove the water tank when you have a short trip.We included a built-in storage area to hold up to 15 waste bags with an easy-tear dispenser. We get it..If you worried about running out of waste bags, since we design it as a universal type, you can easily buy refills online. “

“Vibration collars are often suggested for hearing-impaired dogs or those who simply refuse to listen. When using vibration training, you want the collar to fit snugly enough for the dog to feel the vibration but not tightly. You should be able to put 1-2 fingers between the collar and your dog’s neck.

Vibration is a safe and humane way to work with dogs of any size to help train them, praise them, and correct behavior. Both training modes can be used to give your pup a warning, give them praise, or as a silent command depending on how you choose to train your dog.”

Source : Kickstarter

