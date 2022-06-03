Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit Disney+ on June 22nd

Are you ready for the multiverse? Good. Because it is hitting Disney+ on June 22nd. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has only been in theaters for a few weeks, but it will be coming to your home soon. It will start streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd at no extra cost to subscribers.

The movie will be available on Disney+ just 47 days after its arrival in theaters. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy also landed on Disney+ just 45 days or so into their theatrical runs too.

It used to be that movies would be in cinemas for just 90 days before they were available as home entertainment options, but the pandemic changed that. Some major studios, like Disney, started putting movies up on streaming services or made them available for digital rental on the same day they debuted in theaters. Netflix and other smaller studios and distributors adopted the day-and-date approach long before COVID-19.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not the only MCU property coming to Disney+ this month. The Ms. Marvel series will premiere on June 8th as well. So fans of these properties should be happy campers this month.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Marvel

