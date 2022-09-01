Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Had A Post-Credits Scene

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a lot of cameos. But even with the big screen debut of Mr. Fantastic in the Doctor Strange sequel, writer Michael Waldron might’ve added more of the Fantastic Four to a post-credits scene we never saw.

Spoilers for Multiverse of Madness are below if you have not seen it.

In an interview with Empire, Waldron talked about one of the most talked about scenes in Multiverse of Madness. That would be the Illuminati getting wrecked by the Scarlet Witch. The multiverse’s Illuminati included Reed Richards, and Professor Xavier. Richards was turned into spaghetti, essentially.

Waldron revealed how he wanted to add Reed Richards as a post-credit scene.

“I always wanted Reed Richards in this thing,” Waldron said. “In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back. Reed is probably my favorite Marvel comics character so I was always gunning to get him in here somewhere.”

Marvel movies and tv shows are known for their post-credit scenes. They tease the upcoming movies. Adding Mr. Fantastic as a post-credits teaser would definitely get people interested to see the Fantastic Four on the big screen once again.

Source IGN

Image Credit Empire

