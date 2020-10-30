Do Your Amazon Prime Videos Belong To You?

You can stream movies digitally, and companies have also allowed users to purchase digital copies of movies, but there is an interesting legal question there. Do these digital downloads mean that you own them? If you were to buy a physical copy of a movie on DVD or Blu-ray, you would own that particular copy.

However, according to Amazon’s argument, movies purchased through its Prime Video platform are actually not owned by the customer. This comes from a lawsuit where Amanda Caudel sued Amazon for what she alleges is unfair competition and false advertising. She also claims that Amazon “secretly reserves the right” to end consumers’ access to content purchased through its Prime Video service.

Amazon argued that movies purchased through Prime Video are actually not owned by the customer, and that they are essentially renting the movies for an indefinite period of time, at least until it is removed for whatever reasons, such as license restrictions for instance.

Amazon attorney David Biderman says, “The most relevant agreement here — the Prime Video Terms of Use — is presented to consumers every time they buy digital content on Amazon Prime Video. These Terms of Use expressly state that purchasers obtain only a limited license to view video content and that purchased content may become unavailable due to provider license restriction or other reasons.”

So you don’t really own them.

Source Ubergizmo

