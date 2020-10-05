TEKE DMX Lighting for video creators and photographers hits Kickstarter

Photographers and video creators looking for affordable a DMX lighting solution may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign created by TEKE. Offering a range of lighting specifically designed to push your creativity to the next level. Using the companion application and lighting tubes you can instantly apply animations, sound-reactive effects, dynamic moods and movie looks from your phone or DMA software. TEKE offers 700 and 1400 lumens of 90+ CRI, flicker-free, RGBW light.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $167CAD or £98, offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the TEKE DMX Lighting Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the TEKE DMX Lighting project view the promotional video below.

“Get gorgeous digital multiplex (DMX) lighting technology used on Hollywood movies, commercials, stage events and music videos—at a fraction of the price of the leading competitor DMX tube light. Instantly apply beautiful industry-standard animated effects, dynamic moods and movie looks all from your phone or computer. Take your shots to the next level.”

“Your own personal lighting assistant, TEKE pushes your productions to the next level. Unlock your creativity with easy-to-use dynamic animated lighting that will impress clients, audiences and your peers.”

Adjust your selections points and TEKE will copy shade, hue, temperature and brightness for selected pixels into a saved animation. No need for complicated software or coding. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official TEKE DMX Lighting crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

