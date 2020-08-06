Disney’s Streaming Services Now Have Over 100 Million Subscribers

Disney got into the streaming game later than some of its competitors, but it appears that the company’s reputation, portfolio, and acquisition strategy is paying off because, during the company’s third quarter earnings report, they have revealed that their streaming services now have more than 100 million subscribers.

This number covers all of Disney’s streaming services, like Disney+ which has 57.5 million subscribers, 8.5 million from ESPN, and 35.5 million from Hulu (which they own after buying Comcast’s stake). However, this still puts Disney behind Netflix who when we last checked, had over 180 million subscribers.

Disney is still somewhat new to the streaming business so we expect that as they release more original content, it will reel more subscribers in. It also helps that for the most part, The subscriptions are cheaper than the competition. Disney+ is priced at $6.99 a month, but Disney is also selling an all-in-one bundle which includes Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu for $12.99, making it a good deal for anyone who likes the content they are offering.

With the coronavirus pandemic and people being reluctant to go out to crowded spaces like cinemas, subscriptions to streaming services will no doubt continue to grow. They may hit Netflix numbers yet. We will see.

Source Ubergizmo

