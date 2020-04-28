Disney+ to start streaming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on May 4th

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 4th, which is Star Wars Day. A listing for the final chapter in the sequel trilogy showed up on the Disney+ app before the company confirmed the date in a press release, saying that it plans to start streaming the movie two months early.

On that same day, you’ll also be able to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part documentary series that will take a behind the scenes look at the development of The Mandalorian. The series finale of the popular Clone Wars animated series will also begin streaming on this day. Aside from that, the Disney+ app will get a small user interface makeover on that week.

Disney’s press release didn’t say what time Rise of Skywalker will premiere, but it did say that it will start streaming one day later in the Netherlands due to the country’s Remembrance Day holiday. This is not the first time Disney released something early. In March, Disney pushed up the release of Frozen 2, making it available to watch three months early as well. Fans will be happy to see the latest installment of Star Wars on May 4th.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals