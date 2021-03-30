Disney+ to start shooting Obi-Wan Kenobi in April

Disney+ is ready to start production on its Obi-Wan Kenobi series, though it is a little later than we expected. Filming for the Star Wars show is now due to start in April, according to Disney. In exchange for the wait, though, we are also getting a clearer look at the cast. McGregor and Hayden Christensen aren’t the only big names attached to the show.

Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton (Beru and Owen Lars) are in too. There is also Game of Thrones’ Indira Varma, Homeland’s Rupert Friend and Kumail Nanjiani.

The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow was already set to direct Obi-Wan. This series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, when Anakin became Darth Vader and Palpatine had the Jedi nearly wiped out.

The Disney+ catalog of originals is expanding, it’s still small enough that the success of the service hinges on every new release. So they aim to make this a special series. A strong showing for Obi-Wan is crucial to fulfilling Disney’s new focus on streaming. We will have to wait and see if it is a hit with fans or a dud. But it does have the needed star power already to make it a hit.

Source Engadget

