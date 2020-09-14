Disney+ to have a watch party mode

Remote watch parties have become very popular this year, with many people staying at home more often due to the pandemic. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Movies Anywhere and even Twitch have at least tried adding a watch party feature into their platforms, and now Disney+ is getting in on the action.

Select users in Canada can try out the GroupWatch feature. With this feature you can invite up to six friends to watch things like The Mandalorian, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and movies. Of course, all of the group members need to be Disney+ subscribers to use this new feature, but you can access it through an icon on a show or movie’s title page. It is all very straightforward.

Screenshots of the feature first showed up on the Disney+ subreddit. Then later Disney confirmed that it’s running a limited test of the new feature. There are plans to roll out the option in other regions this fall, which will be great for us in the colder months.

This Disney+ version is more limited in than the ones on other services, but it is a good start for any friends that want to watch content together when they are apart.

Source Engadget

