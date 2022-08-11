Disney+ streaming price increases to $11 per month in December

Disney+ is still raising prices. As part of its third-quarter earnings report, Disney revealed that it’s raising the price of the ad-free service in the US to $11 a month, $3 more than it is now, on December 8th. If you want to keep the same price, you have to subscribe to the ad-supported tier launching the same day. In other words, you have to pay more to keep the uninterrupted experience you already enjoy.

Disney also said it would raise the price of ad-free Hulu by $2 to $15 per month on October 10th. If you don’t mind ads, you’ll also pay $8 per month instead of today’s $7. A $10 monthly outlay gets you both Disney+ and Hulu with ads. There’s also a bundle offering ad-free Disney+, ad-supported ESPN+ and its Hulu counterpart that is going up by a dollar to $15 per month. $13 per month if you’re willing to watch commercials across all three. You’ll have to pay $20 per month to get the bundle without any ads. At least you have choices.

Disney added 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers during the quarter (for a total of 221 million across all services), and the operating losses for its streaming division surged from $293 million a year ago to nearly $1.1 billion. So Disney wants to make that money back of course.

Source Engadget

Image Source Pexels

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals