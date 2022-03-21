Disney May Be Rebooting Daredevil Series On Disney+

With Netflix’s Marvel TV series leaving the platform and coming to Disney’s own Disney+, many may wonder if maybe Disney could have plans to bring some of those series back. The good news is that it looks like at least one of them could be making a return. This news is according to a report from Production Weekly. Apparently a reboot of Daredevil could be in the works.

Production Weekly provides listings of shows that are either in pre-production or are in production and are aimed at film professionals. According to the listing for the Daredevil reboot, it seems that Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Chris Gary have been credited as producers.

Aside from that, not much is known about the reboot, but Charlie Cox, the actor who played Daredevil in the Netflix series, has been confirmed to be part of the MCU as he made his official appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can only assume that he will be part of this series.

We don’t know if the series will be picking up where the previous series left off, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, other actors like Jon Bernthal who played the Punisher in the Netflix series, had also previously expressed interest in reprising their roles. We will see.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

