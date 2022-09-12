Disney is remastering Sega Genesis Gargoyles game

Fans of Disney’s mid-90s classics got a surprise treat this week. During its recent gaming showcase, the company revealed that it was remastering Gargoyles. Along with Aladdin and The Lion King, the 1995 Sega Genesis release is one of the standouts of Disney’s gaming catalog.

If you somehow missed playing this game back in the day, it is based on an animated series of the same name. Gargoyles initially aired between 1994 and 1997. While it was a modest success at the time, it has since become something of a cult classic thanks to its compelling story and a great voice cast that included Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis.

Empty Clip Studios, who you might know for its work on Dead Island Retro Revenge, is remastering the game for modern consoles and PC. The 1995 original is hailed for being one of the best-looking games in the Genesis library. It also had a soundtrack by Michael Giacchino, who later went on to work on The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Lost, and Rogue One, among a lot of other high-profile movies and TV shows. sadly, the remaster does not have a release date yet, but maybe we will get that info soon.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals