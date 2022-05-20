Disney+ is making a Daredevil series

Daredevil fans now have something to look forward to. Disney+ is moving forward with its own series. The streaming service has signed co-writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord to write and executive produce the series. Corman and Ord were co-showrunners for the NBC military drama The Brave, and the duo also created the spy drama Covert Affairs.

Daredevil is the latest of a large number of MCU titles that have been revived on Disney+ as shows, starting with last year’s WandaVision. Since then, the streamer has released six other Marvel shows, like Hawkeye, Moonknight and Loki, with more to follow this year.

The Daredevil Disney+ show is in the very early stages right now. Marvel has not yet announced anything formally. Charlie Cox has already returned to his old role in this year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his Daredevil role of Kingpin in Hawkeye. However, there’s no telling if they’ll return to this new series.

In an interview with Marvel News Desk regarding the show’s Netflix cancellation, D’Onofrio has said, “You know, at the same time the group #SaveDaredevil started to rise, we started to learn the reasons why that happened and so we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ coming out.”

Source Engadget

Image Credit Marvel

