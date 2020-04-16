Disney+ is making a behind-the-scenes series about the Mandalorian

If you’ve been waiting for the second season of The Mandalorian, which arrives this fall, you may be happy to learn that Disney+ is working on a new behind-the-scenes docuseries about the show. That should help keep you occupied while you wait. The eight-episode series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will have interviews with the cast and crew, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by The Mandalorian’s executive producer Jon Favreau himself.

The episodes, or chapters, will explore the filmmaking process, the series’ technology, the art behind the show’s models, effects and creatures and more. This new show should provide plenty of insight into Baby Yoda and other characters. The series premieres on May 4th, Star Wars Day, and new episodes will be available every Friday. Aside from that, Disney+ will also drop the last chapter in The Clone Wars series on May 4th as well. This should be fun.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season One,” Favreau said in a press release. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Source Engadget

