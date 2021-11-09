Disney+ Is Adding IMAX Aspect Ratio For MCU Movies

While watching movies at home is fine, there are times when going to the cinema can offer a much better experience, like watching movies in IMAX. But, due to the pandemic, if you’re worried about being in crowded spaces but still want to experience the IMAX format, Disney has a solution.

Disney has announced that its Disney+ streaming service will be adding an IMAX aspect ratio option for its Marvel movies. So instead of the typical 16:9 aspect ratio you normally get on your TV, you’ll have the option of watching it in 1:90:1 instead. This will give you a “taller” viewing experience, which is what IMAX is all about.

So the most part, those annoying black bars you see in some movies and shows will disappear, however since your TV is not an IMAX screen, you’ll still see a bit of it, but for the most part it will be gone. Whether or not this comes close to replicating the IMAX experience at home remains to be seen, but it’s an option for those who can’t or don’t want to go to the cinemas. It’s really more of a gimmick.

This feature will arrive on November 12th, along with Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on the streaming service.

Source Ubergizmo

