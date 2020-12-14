Disney+ Hits 86.8 Million Subscribers

Netflix and Hulu have been in the streaming game for a while, and so have had a head start, but Disney has announced that their Disney+ streaming service has managed to hit 86.8 million subscribers in total.

Netflix is still in the lead with over 190 million subscribers, putting them over 100 million ahead of Disney+, but when you consider that just last month Disney announced that Disney+ had 73 million subscribers, the jump of 13 million subscribers in such a short period of time is amazing. It seems that the service is growing faster than the competition.

Of course, it makes sense that Disney+ would be popular. Disney has many popular franchises. There is its own animated movies and series, plus Star Wars and Marvel. The company is also developing original TV shows based on those franchises. The Mandalorian is currently on its second season, which has also been immensely popular.

We’re not sure how long Disney would need to catch up to the competition like Netflix, but based on the current trajectory, it seems that they might need less time than we all previously thought. It will be interesting to see what happens in a year or two. Can they beat the likes of Netflix?

Source Ubergizmo

