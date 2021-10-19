Disney delays all Marvel 2022 films

Disney has changed its movie release calendar, with several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now being delayed. The new schedule affects the slate for 2022 and after, and it will have an effect on Disney+ too.

All of the MCU films Disney had scheduled for 2022 have been pushed to a later date. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was scheduled for March 25th, but now it’s taking Thor: Love and Thunder’s old date of May 6th. The next Thor movie will arrive on July 8th, pushing back Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to November 11th.

Now there will only be three Marvel movies next year instead of four, as Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels now has a release date of February 17th, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has moved from that date to July 28th, 2023. However, Disney did bring one mystery Marvel movie forward by a week from November 10th, 2023.

Also, the next Indiana Jones movie has been delayed by 11 months. You’ll need to wait until June 30th, 2023 for that. Plus, a live-action Disney movie, a 20th Century film and two Marvel movies (all untitled) have been removed from the 2023 schedule as well.

Disney hasn’t shifted Avatar 2’s release date though. It’s still on track for December 16th, 2022.

Source Engadget

