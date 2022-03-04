Disney+ Could Be Considering Ad-Supported Tier

Right now, Disney’s Disney+ streaming service is one of the cheaper options when it comes to streaming TV shows and movies. Since it is priced at $7.99, it’s not too bad, but it’s actually a slight increase from when the service first launched. Over time, these price hikes will likely keep coming.

However, there is some potentially good news for those who don’t want to pay for a subscription. In a report from The Information, it has been suggested that Disney might actually be considering an ad-supported tier for Disney+, meaning that it could be priced cheaper for users in exchange for watching some ads.

Discovery+ and Paramount+ already offered ad-supported tiers at $4.99 a month. There is also Hulu, whose majority share is owned by Disney, who offers an ad-supported tier, so for Disney+ to eventually make this move makes sense and it is not a surprise.

Streaming services usually hike up their prices over time as they make investments into original programming and pay for the licenses for shows belonging to other studios. This is to be expected, so an ad-supported tier can help ease some of that burden on customers. Disney hasn’t officially announced anything yet, but we’ll keep our eyes open for when they do. Would you use this tier?

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

