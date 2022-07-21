Discord Support Finally Coming to Xbox

Many of us don’t like the communication features in most crossplay-enabled multiplayer games on Xbox. Party chats are a nice place to chat with friends, away from public game chats, but talking to friends on other platforms can be frustrating. Until now. Discord support is finally coming to Xbox. That will please many gamers.

A blog post on the official Xbox website says that this update will start rolling out now for Xbox Insiders. Others will get it later. Just like the desktop app, you can create group calls via voice channels so you can connect with other PC and mobile players. Below are instructions from the post on how to enable Discord chat when you need it.

Open the Xbox guide, go to Parties & Chats, and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox.

From there, scan the QR code, which will take you to the Discord and Xbox apps. Set up a two-way link between your Discord and Xbox accounts. If you’ve done this before, you’ll have to re-link.

A new option to Join on Xbox will appear on the Discord mobile app. You’ll also need to download the Xbox app to transfer your voice chat from Discord to your specified Xbox console.

Once the transfer has occurred, you can hop into a voice channel to hang with friends.

The Discord update will be available to more Xbox players in the next few weeks.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

