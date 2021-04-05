Discord Launches Clubhouse Competitor Stage Channels

Right now, Clubhouse is apparently the social media platform to beat and copy. Twitter has worked on something similar, and last month, it also appeared that Discord could be creating their own version of Clubhouse. Well, it looks like the reports were accurate after all.

Discord has announced Stage Channels, which essentially functions similarly to Clubhouse. In case you don’t know, Clubhouse is a new social media app that lets you join clubs that you might have an interest in and then voice chat with the people in the club.

Discord’s description of Stage Channels says, “Stages can be especially useful in situations where you’re running events within your server such as voice AMAs or interviews, reading clubs where each person talks about their book of choice, or just singing the night away in karaoke. No more having people talking over each other thinking it’s their turn or that long awkward silence before someone goes ‘…oh, am I up?’”

Discord has been gaining popularity over the last few years not just with gamers, but also with companies who want to create interactive and dynamic platforms for their customers to gather. Recently, there have also been rumors claiming that Microsoft might want to buy them.

Source Ubergizmo

