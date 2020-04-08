Disco Elysium RPG coming to Nintendo Switch

Games developer ZA/UM has confirmed that its popular detective RPG Disco Elysium is coming to PSA and Xbox One this year and now it’s revealed that the game is heading to Switch, too. In an interview with BBC 5live’s Game On podcast, the game’s art director Aleksander Rostov confirmed that he is working on design documents ahead of migration to Nintendo’s console, while narrative lead Helen Hindpere added that, “It’s going to happen soon.” That is great news for fans.

The game has won several awards since its release last year. At the most recent BAFTA Games Awards, it went home with awards for music, narrative and debut game. That last one is a pretty impressive feat since creator Robert Kurvitz had never produced a game before this one. That’s not a bad haul.

The game is centered on plot and conversations. Disco Elysium uses dialogue trees and dice rolls to determine the outcome of the challenging scenarios you need to overcome to solve your cases. Sound easy right? ZA/UM introduced a hardcore mode earlier this year which is not for the fainthearted. It is anything but easy and fans love this game. Now it will be on the Switch.

