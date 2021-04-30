Disaster Girl turns her meme into $500,000

Remember the “Disaster Girl” photo? The one that sparked a thousand memes? Well, that meme is the latest to make it big all over again, this time as an NFT. Zoe Roth is a 21-year-old college student and also the face of the viral “Disaster Girl”. She sold an NFT of the meme for about $500,000 worth of Ether. The auction happened earlier this month, on auction site Foundation. Roth is being responsible and plans to use the funds to pay for school and make donations to charity.

The viral image dates back to 2005, when her father, David Roth, took the photo in their neighborhood while watching local firefighters at a controlled burn. Eventually, he entered it into a contest and won. The photo was quickly picked up by internet forums and the rest is meme history.

This is not the first time an old meme has found a new life as an NFT aka non-fungible token. The artist behind Nyan Cat sold an NFT based on the viral 2011 clip for $605,000 earlier this year as well. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey even sold his first tweet as an NFT for almost $3 million. NFT is a serious business now if you have something good to sell.

