Meazor digital measuring tape and floor plan scanner

If you are in the market for a multifunctional digital measuring tool that is also capable of scanning floor plans, you may be interested in the new Meazor digital tape measure currently available via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 17 days remainin. Check out the video below to learn more about the 2D floor plans scanning feature which allows you to rotate the Meazor digital measure 360 degrees.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $127 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Meazor campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Meazor digital measuring tool project view the promotional video below.

“Your new companion for all measurements – A multifunctional digital measuring tool with a leading-edge floorplan scanning function. MEAZOR’s unibody frame is made with die-cast Aluminium, it’s saving up to 95% less energy to recycle aluminum than to produce primary metal and thereby avoids corresponding emissions, including greenhouse gases.”

– With MEAZOR, every detail is precise from the straightest possible edges to the most detailed arcs with the curve scanning function.

– It converts metric and imperial units and even customized scales.

– With MEAZOR, simply rotate it by 360°

– MEAZOR lets you perform meticulous measuring for high-end floorplan scanning in seconds.

– With MEAZOR, A high-quality 25 meters/80 feet laser measuring module puts MEAZOR leagues ahead of conventional laser measurement devices.

– MEAZOR can measure and save data by itself, and with MEAZOR APP, it adapts your work to unlimited possibilities.

– With MEAZOR’s intuitive smartphone app, users can draw, edit, and save unlimited measuring results.

– Exports vector drawings and measuring data in various formats for further editing.

“In the past 3 years, we have a great deal of experience in getting our products safely into our customers’ hands around the world. This time, your product will be shipped from the most cost&time-efficient warehouse of our international shipping business partner. HOZO Design Team has been designing and manufacturing tech gadgets for the last 4 years. We also partnered up with many reputable and highly qualified manufacturing partners that we’ve been collaborating with for the last few years.”

“MEAZOR APP works on Android version coming in June 2021. Andriod 6.0 or later and requires at least 4GB ram IOS version coming in June 2021. Works on iPad mini 2 or later and iPhone 5s or later. MEAZOR adapts to software upgrades via Bluetooth connection. With its upgradable system, your MEAZOR will always be the most up-to-date companion of any measuring situation.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the digital measuring tool, jump over to the official Meazor crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals