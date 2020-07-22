Did Netflix cancel a Turkish show over a gay character?

Netflix has stopped filming a series set in Turkey, a day before shooting was to begin, over the fact that it featured a gay character. The Financial Times, quoting Turkish website Altyazi Fasikül, says that officials refused a filming permit for If Only after learning about the character. Critics of the Erdoğan government are saying that it is an abuse of power.

An Amnesty International report says that Turkey is homophobic when it comes to public policy, treating LGBT people as diseased. Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Trans people in the country face discrimination, violence, and harassment and they say it is encouraged by politicians. Sources say that Netflix, when faced with the censorship, decided not to write-out the character, and instead killed the show.

The country was also up in arms about an episode of Designated Survivor depicting a Turkish conflict, so that may be why Netflix just killed the show. Netflix has found itself in several disputes around censorship in various countries. An episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that was critical of Saudi Arabia was pulled in the country after the government issued a takedown request. Netflix did put the episode on YouTube for free in the country. The company has also had to deal with takedowns in places like Singapore and Germany, Brazil, and New Zealand.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals