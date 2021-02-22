Diablo IV will bring back the rogue class

Diablo is one of the most popular gaming franchises in video game history, so naturally, we are all waiting for the next installment. That would be Diablo IV, We didn’t get a release date for Diablo IV yet, but Blizzard did share details on a new playable class at BlizzConline 2021. And like the barbarian, the rogue is one that fans of the series will know well. She was one of three classes you could play in the original game way back in 1997, and her sisterhood made an appearance in the first act of Diablo II as well.

So the good news is that in Diablo IV, Blizzard said that the rogue will be a highly customizable character that you’ll be able to play as either a ranged damage dealer or a stealthy assassin. While we still have to wait to play Diablo IV, later this year Blizzard plans to release a remaster of Diablo II that will feature enhanced graphics, updated cinematics and quality-of-life improvements.

It will be nice to revisit Diablo II with all of those enhanced features while we wait for the new game. The rogue class is a welcome addition for anyone who remembers playing as this class.

Source Engadget

