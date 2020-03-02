Diablo IV To Support PC Controllers

Last year, Blizzard announced Diablo IV, the latest installment in the Diablo gaming franchise. You may remember that with Diablo 3, the PC version came out first and the console version followed later. Well, Blizzard revealed that they will be developing both the PC and console version at the same time and it looks like the PC version will support controller gameplay if that’s your preference.

Blizzard says, “We wanted to give players the ability to switch between the two options freely, so our UI needed to be unified enough that swapping hardware inputs on the fly wouldn’t throw people completely off kilter. A unified UI means our layouts are more grid-based for ease of navigation, but it doesn’t necessarily mean an identical interaction flow.”

Diablo was primarily a click-based action RPG, but when Diablo 3 launched for consoles, Blizzard had to reinvent the game to support controllers. The reviews of Diablo 3 for consoles have been largely positive so it’s not surprising that Blizzard would give PC gamers a similar experience by allowing the support for game controllers. It is a good decision.

At least you have the option. Before, Blizzard said that they are aiming to support cross-platform play, so by introducing controller support, it should help to level the playing field a bit for players and make it a more consistent experience. Nice.

