Diablo Immortal Now In Technical Alpha

In 2018, instead of announcing Diablo 4, Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal, which is basically a mobile version of Diablo. The game was at first met with a ton of backlash and after about 2 years, it looks like Diablo Immortal is finally in its technical alpha phase.

A technical alpha is basically that the game in its working prototype form. It is still not meant for the public, but it should still be good enough for people to get an idea of what the game is about. Some of the people who have taken part in the alpha have praised the game, claiming that it really feels like a Diablo game at the end of the day.

Blizzard says, “The primary goal of this Technical Alpha is to test server stability and client performance across a wide variety of devices. It’s also an opportunity for us to take in player feedback regarding our core gameplay, the initial leveling experience, and our other early gameplay systems. This will help us make sure the game feels great when it gets into everybody’s hands.”

We don’t know when Diablo Immortal will be released. It will need to move to the beta phase before being released to the public. With Diablo 4 also on the horizon, it will be interesting to see when Blizzard plans on releasing this game.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals