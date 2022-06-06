Diablo Immortal is unplayable on some Samsung phones

If you have a Samsung phone and want to play Diablo Immortal, you may be disappointed. Almost four years after it first announced the game, Blizzard released Diablo Immortal on Android, iOS and PC earlier this week. But soon after the game made its way to mobile a day early, players with Samsung phones hit Reddit and other forums to complain about technical issues. On some devices with the company’s Exynos chipsets, Diablo Immortal is flat out unplayable, with one of the most prominent issues being textures not loading right.

“We are exploring the issues people are experiencing with some Samsung Galaxy specific devices that use Exynos chipsets,” a Blizzard spokesperson said in a Reddit comment. “For now, we may disable downloads for this set of devices while we work to address this. Apologies on this and we will be working on getting a fix up and ready as soon as possible.”

Hopefully, it won’t take long. The list of affected handsets includes older phones like the Galaxy S10, Note 10 and A51 5G, but even recent models like the Galaxy S22 have texture issues. If you own a Qualcomm-equipped version of one of these phones, you can download and play the game without any problems. You can see what chipset your phone has by navigating to the “About Phone” section of your Android’s system settings.

