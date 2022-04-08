Diablo Immortal is postponed until 2022

Diablo Immortal may be a game for phones, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy to develop. And so, Activision Blizzard has delayed the release of Diablo Immortal until early 2022.

The game was originally supposed to arrive on iOS and Android devices this year, but developers now need more time to fine-tune PvP content, improve PvE experiences and implement additional accessibility options, according to Blizzard. Developers shared this blog post:

Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and endgame features. For example, we’re iterating on PvP content like the Cycle of Strife to make it more accessible, alongside late-game PvE content like the Helliquary to make it more engaging. We’re also working to provide controller support for those who want to play our game in a different way. However, these changes and additional opportunities to improve our gameplay experience will not be realized in the 2021 timeframe we had previously communicated. So, the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game.

Blizzard will focus on adding PvE Raids, adjusting Bounties, and making Challenge Rifts more exciting. For PvP adjustments, Blizzard will improve matchmaking, earning rankings, class balance, time to kill, and other elements of the Battleground system, as well as polish the Cycle of Strife endgame content. There are also changes to progression and XP caps. There is a lot to do.

Blizzard has other things on its plate right now, anyway. With Activision Blizzard facing a sexual harassment lawsuit from California, and Blizzard president J. Allen Brack leaving the company, this may not be a priority.

