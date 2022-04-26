Diablo Immortal coming to iOS and Android in June

After a 1-year long delay, Blizzard’s next entry in the Diablo series finally has a release date. The US developer has just announced that Diablo Immortal is coming to PC and mobile on June 2. The game was supposed to be exclusively available on Android and iOS devices, and Blizzard revealed that an Open Beta will be released on PC along with the mobile version.

The decision to bring Diablo Immortal to PC was based on the player feedback since many of the people who played the beta version wanted to play the game on PC. But the developer stated that Diablo Immortal still remains a mobile-first title, so the main differences between PC and mobile versions of the game will be seen in the UI and controller functionality.

Both mobile and PC versions will have controller support functionality, PC will also let players use the W/A/S/D directional keys to move around the map (which is a first for a Diablo game). Of course, PC players will also be able to use a mouse and keyboard to play the game.

The game will support both cross-play and cross-progression, so players will be able to play with friends no matter the platform, and progress will be sychned between playing on either mobile or PC simply by logging into a Battle.net account.

According to Blizzard, Diablo Immortal will be the largest Diablo game ever released, with 8 zones, unique encounters, and cool combat mechanics. This is also the first game to be built from the ground up for mobile.

