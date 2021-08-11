Diablo II: Resurrected open beta starts on August 20th

Blizzard is in the midst of a sexual harassment lawsuit that has the company in turmoil, but even so, Blizzard will give Diablo II fans the chance to play the game’s remaster during two separate early access weekends. The first will begin on August 13th at 1PM ET. It will be open to gamers who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which includes both the remaster and Diablo 3, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PS4.

You will have until August 17th at 1PM ET to play through Act I and II of the story as the Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin or Sorceress. And Blizzard will let you to play with up to seven other players, with support for cross-progression as well, which is nice. During the early access weekend, that feature will only work on platforms where you’ve pre-ordered the game though.

A week later, starting on August 20th at 1PM ET, Blizzard will open the beta to anyone who wants to play. Then you’ll have until the 23rd to play the beloved action RPG. Unfortunately, neither beta will be available for those on the Nintendo Switch. And if you want to see how the Assassin and Necromancer play in the remaster, you will also have to wait until the game’s September 23rd launch.

Source Engadget

