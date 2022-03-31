Diablo 4 Will Have Five Regions With Over 150 Dungeons

When Blizzard announced Diablo 4 in 2019, not much was known about the game aside from a few pieces of concept art, and a couple of teaser trailers here and there. Now in the latest quarterly update for the game, the company has revealed more details that we might be able to look forward to in terms of content.

According to Blizzard, Diablo 4 will be coming with five different regions, and there will be more than 150 dungeons that players can explore, fight monsters in, and get loot in. Each dungeon is expected to have its own dynamic weather, lighting effects, and props to make the experience feel unique.

The game’s art director Chris Ryder also said, “We approach creating the environments of Diablo IV through a darker and more grounded interpretation than earlier installments. The “old masters” pillar gives us a lens to filter our art through, considering the techniques classical painters like Rembrandt used, with their controlled use of detail, tonal range, and expert use of color palettes. The “return to darkness” pillar is a through-line in everything from dungeons to lighting and embodies the idea that Sanctuary is a dangerous and dark medieval gothic world.”

Diablo 4 still does not have a firm release date. It could be a while before it is released. In the meantime, pre-orders for Diablo Immortal on iOS are now live so it could be launching soon, so players will have that to play ahead of Diablo 4’s release.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

