Good news fans. Black Forest Games’ remake of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed is getting couch co-op. That means the world will have two Cryptos invading at once. The latest trailer shows off the co-op mayhem, and also provides a look at the rearranged maps, which have more buildings, plant life, and lots of things to blow up. Oh yeah!

Reprobed will release on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles on August 30. There’s even a $399 collector’s edition coming soon that comes with a huge 27.6-inch Crypto figurine, an Arkvoodle statue, a CD of the orchestral score, and an artbook. Hardcore fans will want to get their hands on that one for all of those goodies.

The gameplay all looks pretty damn good if you ask me and I can not wait to give this game a play. Couch co-op is a great addition because this game will be even better playing it with friends. I’ve never been so ready to destroy all humans. Many are wondering about online co-op now that we have this news. We can only hope that they add that as well. Either way, these games are always a good time. It is just a month away.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

