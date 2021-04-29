

If you are in the market for a compact, beginner friendly and affordable desktop CNC milling machine may be interested in the Comgrow ROBO which has recently launched via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 28 days remaining. The small form factor CNC router allows you to transform your idea into reality. Not only a CNC milling machine, ROBO is also a laser engraver and cutter with two laser laser head kits available to choose from offering 5W and 500mW, simply replace the milling bit with the laser head kit as needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £144 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Comgrow ROBO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Comgrow ROBO CNC router milling machine project review the promotional video below.

“Comgrow ROBO is CNC router, for everyone. Allowing you to turn your idea into reality, produce objects from your tabletop with originality. We hope more people get in touch with DIY & maker cultures , share pleasure of creativity, so we design this compact, well-designed and affordable CNC router in the beginner-friendly way. Innovation should be unfettered, ROBO is suitable various materials and working spaces, let the imagination run wild whenever and wherever you want.”

“ROBO can do milling or engrave almost on everything that springs to your mind: Wood Metal, bamboo, leather, paper, fruit, food, plastic, acrylic, all kinds of materials, anything!ROBO is designed as friendly to newbie in the perspectives of assembly, software and operation, everyone can handle it easily.”

Source : Kickstarter

